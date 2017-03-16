Since late 2016, Cocktail Cooperative is a business group that believes in the relationship between experience, talent and mastery of the craft cocktail.The Cocktail Cooperative is focused on an innovative, fresh, and upscale hospitality experience at the local, affordable and neighborhood level.

Bitter Truth, Midtown’s Craft Cocktail Bar, was created by the masterminds of Cocktail Cooperative and became a neighborhood hotspot for nice drinks, local music and friendly bartenders.

The partnership consists of the leading, award-winning bartenders in Miami: Teddy Collins, Sarah Porter, Bryan Canales, and Ryan Alfrey. Collectively, they moved from bartenders to bar managers to general managers and program directors, experiencing every part of the industry, from sweeping floors to serving celebrity guests in the Magic City.

“It doesn’t matter if you are making vodka sodas or making your own truffle tincture,” bartenders Porter said. “Our business is of leaving those who we serve feeling better than they knew they would.”

Collins added, “My goal with bartending is to ensure everyone leaves wanting to come back simply to say ‘hi’ and have a drink. We want to be locally friendly.”

Some of the successful programs they have begun vary in styles and clientele as they range from the infamous Bodega Tequila and Taqueria and Radio Bar on South Beach to Classic hometown favorites like Blue Martini and Baru Latino in Brickell. The passion they have for their career is unparalleled. Together, they bring a wide range and scale of experience that cover all aspects of the bar industry, hence making them the Cocktail Cooperative.

“I’ve always been inspired by music and people,” Canales said. “I hope the cocktails I create generate a whole new inspiration for those who try them. Then the chain of inspiration continues.”