The Minority Chamber of Commerce will honor the accomplishments of local leaders in business, entrepreneurship, public service, and professional leadership at its 16th Annual Leadership Awards Gala on Dec. 21. Local small businesses, corporate executives, public officials, and community leaders will be celebrated for their contributions to the Miami-Dade economy and for improving quality of life in the community.

The event takes place at the Renaissance Banquet Hall, located at 2340 SW 32 Ave., in Miami. It is an opportunity for the business community to come together and show appreciation to local leaders and organizations for their service, support, talent, solidarity, compassion, and collaboration. Each honoree has served not only as a mentor or business facilitator, but has also served the entire community in a much broader role.

“At the Minority Chamber, we firmly believe and understand the value of coming together to support one another, especially supporting small businesses in South Florida,” said Doug Mayorga, President of Minority Chamber of Commerce. “Diversity has always been and always will be a strength in Miami-Dade County and across our nation.

“When I think of a blend of cultures, I think of a united community that can come together to celebrate our collective success – and at the same time, embrace our differences. America has always been a melting pot, so let’s work put together our energy to continue to be a powerful country in the world,” Maygora said.

Following are the 2016 Leadership Award honorees:

• The Honorable Carlos Gimenez, “The Public Official of the Year 2016,” Miami-Dade County Mayor.

• Sen. Marco Rubio, “The Leader of the Year 2016”, U.S. Senator.

• Bank of the Year, “Bank of the Ozark.”

• Nexogy, “The High-Tech Company of the Year 2016.”

• Cement Design/Edge, “Innovative Product of the Year.”

• Ms. Maria Zenoz, “The Female Leader of the Year 2016,” CEO of Live the Dare.

• Ms. Mary Geoghegan, “Female Public Servant of the Year 2016,” Director-Miami Job Corps.

• Ms. Joan Barrientos, “The Woman in Business of the Year 2016,” CEO Gloval Displays.

• Aerius Technologies, “The International Small Company of the Year 2016,”High-Tech Company, Argentina.

• Mr. Cesar Conde, “The CEO of the Year 2016,” President of Telemundo.

• Mr. Frank Cuomo, “The Corporate Executive of the Year 2016,”Vice President, S

ourcing and Procurement Univision.

• Mr. Edwin Odell, “The Minority Public Executive of the Year 2016,” Corporate Director Jackson Health Systems.

• Kress Communications, LLC, “The Public Relations Firm of the Year 2016,” William Kress, President.

• Mr. Douglas Herrera, “The Minority Professional of the Year 2016,” Doctor of Endodontics.

• Centerline Services, LLC “The Global Corporate Company of the Year 2016.”

• Comimpex Group, “The Construction Company of the Year 2016.”

• Lebomar International, “The Minority Company of the Year 2016.”

• Ms. Gloria Ordaz, “TV News Female Anchor of the Year Award 2016,” Univision Canal 23

• Alourde Pierre, “The Minority Woman Community Leader of the Year 2016,” CEO of L.O.V.E.

• DDRepro & Graphics, “The Printing Company of the Year 2016.”

• Steve Detwiler, “The Excellence in Public Services of the Year 2016,” Emergency Management Planner, Miami-Dade County.

• Fausto Malave, “The TV Anchor of the Year Award 2016,” Telemundo Canal 51.

Please join us at the Leadership Gala 2016 with our close friends, partners, and leaders for a delightful evening of dinner – in a special corporate environment – as we support of the vital programs and services provided by the Minority Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. in a world-class banquet hall, followed by dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Black tie or creative cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $95 each and $180 per couple. Please RSVP for tickets and tables online, by calling 202-250-0260, or via e-mail at director@minoritychamber.net.

For more information, contact Maria Loaisiga, Project Coordinator at maria.l@minoritychamber.net or call 786-406-2190.