Mount Sinai Medical Center C.A.R.E.S.

Mount Sinai CARES (Community Activities Reflecting Employee Service) has partnered with South Florida Seniors in Action to help package and distribute food to those who need it as part of a Farm Share distribution program. The first event was held on Thursday, July 20th on Miami Beach, with CARES volunteers bagging vegetables and dry foods for distribution. CARES helped provide food for 160 Miami Beach households, 80 disabled veterans, and 60 ACCESS families, who were all incredibly appreciative for the fresh, healthy food.

Each month, helpers from South Florida Seniors in Action drive down to Homestead where they pick up fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables that would otherwise be thrown away. The produce is brought back to Miami Beach and volunteers package, sort and distribute bags of food to low income families, disabled veterans and individuals that are home bound in the Miami Beach area. The Farm Share program has been successful for many reasons – farmers get rid of excess crops that would otherwise spoil, and people in need are given healthy food for free.

Each month, Mount Sinai CARES will be seeking volunteers to donate a few hours of their time at a select Miami Beach location to help hand out the produce to those in need.

