Multi-Sensory ‘Uncorked’ Food & Wine Festival Returns to Key Largo and Islamorada Jan. 5-15

Scores of tasty reasons pair wine and food lovers together with the Upper Keys’ annual “Uncorked: the Key Largo and Islamorada Food and Wine Festival,” an 11-day culinary extravaganza set for Thursday, Jan. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Local foodies and cuisine-conscious visitors can explore the flavorful tastes of the Upper Keys, Key Largo and Islamorada during the food, wine and spirits celebration that this year boasts over 40 delicious events at venues that stretch from mile marker 107.9 to 82.

Choose from a plethora of events that include complimentary beer and spirits tastings, a progressive “Dine Around Town” gourmet dinner, a back-by-popular-demand “Dine in the Dark” multi-course tapas experience, a grape stomping contest, pig roasts, Spanish paella pairing.

Additionally, a popular junior chocolatiers’ cooking class is to be held with the Keys’ only chocolatier at Key Largo Chocolates, and multiple Sunday brunch opportunities also are planned during the Uncorked festivities, along with art-inspired food and wine events.

A repeat appearance by chef, restaurateur and author Tony Leck from Guernsey in the British Channel Islands is also planned as part of the festival’s International Celebrity Chef exchange, showcasing a champagne reception and four course, gourmet dinner and wine pairing alongside chef Andy Niedenthal at the Islander Resort, A Guy Harvey Outpost, at mile marker (MM) 82.1.

The festival’s largest event, the signature outdoor “Grand Tasting,” is Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Islamorada’s Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina at Holiday Isle. Attendees can sample signature dishes from numerous area restaurants, complemented by an impressive selection of wines. Live music, cooking and mixology demonstrations and cocktail tastings round out the afternoon on the water, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean.

General admission tickets are $65 (plus tax) per person, in advance, and $75 at the gate. VIP tickets are available as well, allowing early entry at 11 a.m. and a VIP hour until noon. Cost of $90 (plus tax) includes a souvenir T-shirt, tasting glass and gift bag with a 2017 cookbook featuring Keys chefs’ recipes.

Event information: floridakeysuncorked.com