Neighbors 4 Neighbors helps families in need

For the past 25 years, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has connected those in need with those who can help through Adopt A Family 4 The Holidays, their longest-running program. Last year, the Adopt a Family program served 7,616 members of the community, which included 1,800 kids matched with caring adopters. As a registered adopter, you can browse family profiles, select a family based on location, nonprofit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping, and share the joy.

This year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, along with partners Baptist Health Primary Care and Publix, are helping 30 local non-profit community- based organizations give the families they serve a holiday they deserve. Nearly 500 families are up for adoption this year, however assistance to many others is being provided through Operation Elf, a Gift Card Drive. Families in the hard-hit Florida Keys are in need of so much and gift cards will help them get what they need during the holiday season. Donations made online will help Neighbors 4 Neighbors purchase those cards and get them into the hands of those who need them the most. Neighbors 4 Neighbors in working closely with the non-profits in the Florida Keys, providing food, shelter and support to these families and will continue efforts long after the holidays are over and the rebuilding begins.

To register and find a family near you or to make a donation, please visit aaf.neighbors4neighbors.org