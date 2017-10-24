Neighbors4Neighbors hosts hurricane relief fundraiser at Lips

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors benefitted from Lips’ “An Evening with Victor Victoria” raising $22,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

It was a night of many stars with the role reversal and stage debut of Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow with returning divas Alyssa Lovitt, Melissa Milroy and Susan Renneisen.

“This fundraiser is always a big hit, but this year it had more meaning with a focus on Hurricane Irma relief efforts,” said Lynne Cameron, executive director at Neighbors 4 Neighbors. “We are grateful to Lips and our special guest stars for supporting the mission of Neighbors 4 Neighbors, which is celebrating its 25 years of connecting those who can help with those in need.”