NEMAC Incorporation – Commissioner Sally Heyman to host public information meetings

After decades of studies, a countywide moratorium, analysis and public meetings, the Northeast Dade Municipal Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and the County have concluded their feasibility requirements.

County Commissioner Sally Heyman, whose district includes the NEMAC area, wants the MAC community to decide their status and resolve this matter. All procedural requirements have been met and this issue has moved closer to conclusion.

“I committed to providing current, factual information to the MAC area,” said Commissioner Heyman. “Share the facts and let the people in the MAC area vote.”

Since 2016, interest in the affected area has elevated. This summer and fall, information related to possible incorporation – services, police, taxes, senior exemptions, county mitigation, etc. – will be shared with the MAC area through numerous meetings. The first meetings are scheduled for May 8 and May 9 at 6 p.m. at Highland Oaks Middle School, 2375 NE 203rd St.

“Public meetings and information materials with details, including source and reference, will educate those interested in facts and results,” said Commissioner Heyman, “and then let the people decide.”