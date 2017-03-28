The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton, has teamed up with iconic lifestyle and fashion brand, Trina Turk, to create custom cabanas to deliver guests an inspiring and fashionable poolside experience.

As part of the resort’s $100 million transformation, Trina Turk will provide guests the best in sophisticated design through offering four exclusive cabana designs featuring fabrics and patterns from the brand’s 2017 collection.

“We created print, pattern and color groupings that reflect the optimistic spirit of Trina Turk and The Diplomat Beach Resort,” said Trina Turk. “A palette of pinky corals, turquoise, yellow and shades of blue are inspired by the tropical flowers, sea and sunshine of this remarkable seaside resort.”

Perched above the resort’s two sun-drenched pools, the signature cabanas are the perfect spot to take in magnificent ocean views while enjoying the seaside luxe lifestyle. Inspired by the resort’s brilliant oceanfront location and poolside views, the cabanas will reflect four distinct color schemes featuring intricate fabrics in shades of bright turquoise and orange, bright yellow and deep purple and blue. Whimsical touches such as free-flowing draperies for privacy and lush pillows invite guests to sit back and relax while taking in the lush tropical surroundings. Thoughtful accents including candles, ice buckets and side tables will fuse fashion with function, ensuring no detail is left unturned when it comes to enjoying custom cocktails and bites.

“This collaboration with Trina Turk perfectly speaks to the core ethos of The Diplomat Beach Resort and the exclusive guest journey we bring to South Florida,” said Shai Zelering Managing Director, Head of Asset Management, Thayer Lodging Group, Brookfield Hotel Properties. “The fresh, vibrant colors and design of these exclusively designed cabanas bring the vacation experience to life, allowing our guests to indulge in an afternoon of poolside relaxation, adding to our variety of amenities and services for vacationers.”

The new cabanas will also serve as home base for anticipated pop up shops and specialty experiences for guests and locals in alliance with Trina Turk throughout the year.

The Diplomat Beach Resort will officially launch in March 31, 2017, setting a new standard for destination travel with more than 10 new culinary concepts led by celebrity chefs that will provide an unparalleled vacation experience. For more information, please visit www.diplomatresort.com