Newport Beachside Hotel… the place to be for Business EXPO!

Five Chambers of Commerce recently partnered for a jumbo Business EXPO at the Newport Beachside Hotel in Sunny Isles Beach, and the results were great!

Coordinating the event was the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) that invited the Hollywood Chamber, North Miami Beach Chamber and North Miami Chamber as well as the Sunny Isles Beach Tourism & Marketing Council to participate. Exhibitors from all five business organizations enjoyed the outstanding one – on-one networking as over 150 business guests came to see what each exhibitor had to offer.

The Newport team, consisting of General Manager Jon Kranock, Director of Catering & Group Sales Barry Rubin, Senior Cater-ing Manager Maria Medina, Director of Travel Industry Sales Giovanna Bello, Sales Manager Stephanie Paz, Conference

Services Manager Angie Solis and Food & Beverage Manager Vladimir Michelle, worked closely with the AMC to coordinate everything from valet parking to tables and linen deliveries. John Maddalena, Managing Partner of the Beach Bar on the New-port Pier, provided delicious hors d’oeuvres that had everyone talking!

Every exhibitor had a door prize valued at $25 or more, so you can imagine how many happy guests there were when the exhibitors were told to all draw their door prizes at once. The grand prize, a weekend at the Newport including dinner for two at their Kitchen 305, and a Spa Package by the Aveda Seven Seas Spa & Salon were also provided by the hotel.

Once again, Hotwire Communications wired the entire Atlantis Ballroom so everyone at the EXPO could enjoy using the Internet at top speeds, reaching well

over 200 mbps. Music and entertainment was provided by Ran Oz, CooLAM Productions, and halfway through the event, Ran started a karaoke fest, and it was great entertainment to see and hear guests getting onstage and singing their hearts out…some on key, some off -key, but all having a wonderful time!

“It’s always a pleasure to work with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and our local business organi-zations on this EXPO. It’s a great way to have them see our venue and meet so many new businesspeople in the community!” said Jon Kranock, Newport General Manager.

For more information, call the Newport Beachside Hotel at 305.949.1300 or the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334