NMB students visit New World School of the Arts for Holiday program

“Encore, Encore,” yelled and clapped the students from North Miami Beach Senior High School as they watched the outstanding dance performance provided by students from the New World School of the Arts. With help from the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee (AMC), the students had transportation to the event so they could enjoy this traditional holiday performance. “It was our pleasure to provide a bus for NMB Sr. High, our Dade Partner, for this inspiring program” said Charlene Welker, Sr. VP of Mount Sinai Medical Center, and AMC Education Committee Chair. NWSA students introduced the dance performance and demonstrated a few dance moves before the show began. Veronica Martin, NMB Counselor, said “The entire show was magnificent and we are so thankful to be able to bring our students here for this wonderful opportunity.”