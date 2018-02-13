North Miami Beach celebrates Chinese New Year a bit early

North Miami Beach hosted a Lunar New Year and Chinese Cultural Celebration at the North Miami Beach Library Friday evening, a bit ahead of the Feb. 16 turn of the calendar.

The reception kicked off with a lion dance, which is a traditional dance that brings good luck and fortune to the New Year. It was followed by other traditional dances as well as singing. Residents that attended were able to sing, dance and take photos with performers.

There was also art, food, books, movies and other cultural activities.

“This is one of the best turnouts we’ve had for a city event in the library,” said Commissioner Barbra Kramer. “It was also diverse, which I was excited about because this event is also for different cultures and for people to learn about a different culture.”

Kramer said the goal of having an event this is to get everyone involved and have people understand the history, traditions, foods and culture of other residents. It is also for people to share the experiences of other cultures and to celebrate together.

In addition, the library is showcasing an art exhibit on Chinese art and culture until Feb. 9. The Year of the Dog begins at midnight Feb. 16.