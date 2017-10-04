North Shore Medical Center Donates Beds to Haiti

North Shore Medical Center donated 30 hospital beds to Project St. Anne, part of a Clinic of Camp-Perrin located in Haiti. Project St. Anne is a non-profit that was founded by a group of women in 2008. The goal of the organization is to help the less fortunate. The 30 beds are going to be used by patients at the local hospital. “Receiving medical care in a comfortable environment can help speed up the healing process,” said Manny Linares, Chief Executive Officer of North Shore Medical Center. “The donation of these beds is part of our commitment to helping those who have been affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters and are in need of medical supplies.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here