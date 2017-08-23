North Shore Medical Center Receives Certification for Chest Pain Certification From the Joint Commission

North Shore Medical Center achieves The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Chest Pain Certification. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

“At North Shore Medical Center, we are fully committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of care close to home,” said North Shore Medical Center CEO, Manny Linares. “This certification from The Joint Commission is evidence that our physicians and employees are utilizing best practices to care for patients presenting to our emergency room with chest pain.”

North Shore Medical Center underwent a rigorous on-site review on June 2, 2017. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national standards as well as with specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

“North Shore Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients with chest pain, said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend North Shore Medical Center for becoming a leader in chest pain care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for patients in its community.”

Established in 2002 and awarded for a two-year period, The Joint Commission’s Chest Pain Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas:

Compliance with consensus-based national standards;

Effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and

An organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

About North Shore Medical Center

North Shore Medical Center is a 337-bed general acute care community hospital located at 1100 NW 95th Street in Miami, Florida. The hospital has been serving the medical and healthcare needs of the North Miami community for 63 years.

North Shore Medical Center offers a broad range of services, including: 24-hour emergency care with Fast Track service, a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, maternity services, a cardiac catheterization lab, and psychiatric care. The hospital also offers specialized centers including: C. Gordon Griffith Community Cancer Center, The Comprehensive Breast Institute, Wound Healing Center, Sleep Disorders Center, Pain Care Center and Primary Stroke Care Center as recognized by The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

From 2006 to 2016, North Shore Medical Center has consistently won achievement awards with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program. The hospital has earned the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award in stroke care and the Gold Plus Award for heart failure treatment. North Shore is a STEMI receiving hospital, meaning it has the expertise, equipment and other resources to administer percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). North Shore was a 2012 recipient of the stroke care clinical excellence award by Healthgrades that ranks the hospital in the top 10% in the nation for the treatment of stroke. The hospital has also earned a five-star rating of clinical excellence from Healthgrades for its maternity services in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

North Shore Medical Center is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about North Shore Medical Center, please visit www.northshoremedical.com.