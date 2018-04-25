North Shore Medical Center Receives Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Center

North Shore Medical Center earns recognition from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration as meeting the standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center designation. To be eligible, Centers must demonstrate compliance with stroke standards as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and to provide staff with the education and training to care for complex stroke patients. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, North Shore can now treat patients suffering from severe acute ischemic strokes, when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, with an advanced minimally invasion surgical approach.

For every minute a stroke goes untreated, a person loses 1.9 million neurons- making every second vital. For several years, North Shore has provided and supported better outcomes for stroke care. In 2017, North Shore was recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) for the quality of care provided to stroke patients. North Shore was awarded the Target: Stroke Honor Roll- Gold Plus award for treating, 50 percent or more of, patients with clot-busting medication to stop a stroke within 60 minutes and achieving these measures for 24 consecutive months or more.

With the dedication and 24/7 availability of North Shore’s highly trained Stroke Team, the Center is able to provide coordinated care in a rapid manner leading to better patient outcomes.

“We are very excited and proud to receive this designation from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center. “In a county where stroke is the third leading cause of death, we want to ensure our community has access to comprehensive stroke care, including some of the most advanced technology and lifesaving procedures available.”

For more information on North Shore Medical Center’s stroke services, please visit https://www.northshoremedical.com.