North Shore Medical Center Shows Appreciation During National Hospital Week

North Shore Medical Center acknowledges two exemplary employees as part of its Hospital Week and Nurses Week celebrations.

Marie Jean was named Nurse of the Year, and Elizabeth Buergo was named Employee of the Year.

“We want to thank these two very hard working employees who provide a high level of care to all those we serve in our community,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center. In May, hospitals throughout the U.S. recognize men and women that support the health of their community through these weeks of recognition.