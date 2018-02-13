North Shore Medical Center Welcomes New Controller

Romaine Layne joins the staff at North Shore Medical Center as the new controller. Prior to her current position, Layne served as the controller at sister hospital, Coral Gables Hospital, where she managed the accounting department’s daily operations. She was also previously a senior accountant for Penrod Management Group in Miami. Layne received a dual bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Florida International University. She also earned her Master of Science in Accounting from Nova Southeastern University.

