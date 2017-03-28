The following list of events are all taking place at Aventura’s Library. The address for the library is 2930 Aventura Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Chair Yoga and Meditation

(Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM)

The chair replaces the yoga mat and invites individuals who may have difficulty getting off the floor to practice and receive the benefits of yoga. Learn yoga poses, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques. Leave with more tools for living with greater ease and vitality. Taught by Beverly Herbozo, a certified 500 hour yoga instructor. No registration required. All classes close 10 minutes after beginning.

English Conversation Circle

(Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

Practice your English conversation skills in a comfortable setting. No registration required.

Basic Computer Classes by Generation Technology

(Thursday, March 30, 2017 – 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM)

Members of the Generation Technology student organization will provide senior citizens and adults with individual and small group basic instruction on laptops, tablets, smart cellphones, and e-book readers. Please bring your personal device. Assistance is available in English and Spanish. Limited space is available on a first come, first served basis.

Family Storytime

(Thursday, March 30, 2017 – 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM)

Stories, songs, and activities for children and their families

Super Smash Bros. Bash

(Saturday, April 01, 2017 – 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM)

Forget the arcade – come to the library and play! Bring your own controller or use one of ours.

Chess Club

(Saturday, April 01, 2017 – 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM)

Sharpen your chess skills by playing with fans of this classic game. Best for ages 8 years and up. Meets in the teen area.

Sunday Matinee @ the Library

(Sunday, April 02, 2017 – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM)

Enjoy watching recent and classic movies. Please contact the branch for movie listings.

Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing for Toddlers

(Monday, April 03, 2017 – 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM)

Stories, songs and activities for toddlers

Falun Gong Meditation and Exercises

(Tuesday, April 04, 2017 – 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM)

This ancient, high-level Chinese practice uses gentle movements and meditation to cultivate the body, mind, and spirit. Please bring a towel or yoga mat. No registration required. Best for ages 8 to adult.

Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing for Preschoolers

(Tuesday, April 04, 2017 – 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM)

Stories, songs and activities for preschoolers

