November Happenings at Acqualina Resort & Spa

Dinner and a Show at Il Mulino New York

Il Mulino New York, situated in the five-star Acqualina Resort, is delighted to host opening night of the 10th Annual Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest, on November 17, 2017. With a delectable three-course, prix-fix menu featuring savory Italian fare including Il Mulino’s signature Ravioli ai Porcini with champagne truffle cream sauce, Salmone alla Griglia with porcini mushrooms, and Risotto Primavera – just to name a few – this exquisite dinner is not one to be missed.

Dinner will be complemented by the sounds of legendary jazz band Livton Jazz Quartet featuring Grammy nominated jazz pianist Tony Perez.

Reservations for opening night begin at 7:00pm and the prix-fix menu is priced at $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. To book your table, please call Elizabeth Giordano at 305.918.6843 or email egiordano@ilmulino.com.

Nourish Your Mind and Body with a Wellness Ritual at Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Allow time to stand still as you escape reality and enter into a realm of relaxation at Acqualina Spa by ESPA. This November, indulge in the spa’s new Wellness Ritual, a treatment perfectly crafted for guests seeking a true spa day experience.

The Wellness Ritual begins with a welcoming tea ceremony and cold compress infused with sweet orange oils. The ritual then continues in the spa’s heat experience areas where guests are encouraged to use the crystalized steam room and Finnish sauna and are given a specially prepared salt and oil scrub to use in the experience shower.

Once complete, guests may head to the relaxation lounge, featuring Himalayan salt walls, where refreshing snacks await. From here, a spa therapist will bring guests to the spa treatment pavilion for their two-hour spa treatment, fully customized to each individual’s specific needs and desires. The ritual concludes with a warm aromatherapy compress for the neck and shoulders.

This offer is available from November 4 through December 22, 2017 for $300 (plus service charge). To schedule your spa appointment, please call 877.214.1871 or visit www.acqualina.com.