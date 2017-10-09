November Offers New Joys and Old Favorites at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center announces a November line up filled with new talents, tributes to superstars, entertaining theater, opera, foreign film, classical music, dance and family entertainment.

The month begins when Stellar Entertainment presents the Zmed Brothers as they bring a genuine and youthful Everly Brothers Experience to the stage of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. Bridging the gap between country, R&B and rock and roll, Don and Phil Everly inspired artists like The Beatles, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Simon and Garfunkel, The Kinks and many more groups that utilize the blend of two-part harmony. Tickets are $35–$45.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In this Smart Stage Matinee, the City of Aventura presents How to Survive Middle School with comedian Robert Post on Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Struggling with various learning disabilities, Post found that making people laugh saved him in school. His brand new, multimedia performance presents real issues affecting students today including social media, testing, bullying and peer pressure. Tickets are $10 with $3 lap seats for infants 12-months or younger.

The New World Dance Ensemble, joined by NWSA professional alumnae, kicks off its 2017-2018 season with Dances of the 21st Century on Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m.

Stylistically varied and beautifully danced, this performance of outstanding choreography includes works by NWSA alumnus Robert Battle, artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s lyrical flamenco-inspired work Nube Blanco; Paul Taylor’s powerful work Promethean Fire; Gerard Ebitz’s contemporary ballet Triptych; and Jennifer Archibald’s urban-inspired work Seize. Tickets are $12.

The City of Aventura and The Opera Atelier present Great Opera Moments on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. This original production of operatic and dance highlights is staged in collaboration with The Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and features scenes from Aida, La bohème, Lucia di Lammermoor and Il barbiere di Siviglia. The Opera Atelier is devoted to the training and promotion of opera singers, empowering them towards their professional and artistic development. Tickets are $30–$35.

In this Smart Stage Matinee, the City of Aventura presents Theatreworks USA’s musical production of Junie B. Jones based on Barbara Park’s series of books that encourage students to read…and write. The outspoken, precocious, lovable Junie B. Jones stars in a colorful, funny, fast-paced show about new friends, new glasses, sugar cookies, the annual kickball tournament and other various first-grade, angst-ridden situations. Along the way, she writes down the story of her life in her “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.” Performances are Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 with $3 lap seats for infants 12-months or younger.

The Aventura Foreign Film Series presents A Kid on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. Philippe Lioret, one of France’s great contemporary humanist directors, delivers a film exploring identity and family relations that follows Matthieu, a 33-year-old Parisian, who decides to attend the funeral of a father he never knew. As he gets to know his father’s Canadian family and acquaintances, he wonders why his existence was kept secret and suspects something is amiss. Not rated, A Kid is shown in French with English subtitles. Shelly Isaacs hosts the series by introducing the films and leading post-screening discussions. Tickets are $12.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Marketing Council (AMC) presents the Aventura Mall Young Stars Showcase presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T on Sunday, November 12 at 5 p.m. This highly-anticipated annual benefit concert features gifted young singers from South Florida performing the best of Broadway. Proceeds benefit the AMC’s Education Foundation. Tickets are $25–$50 and include a post-show VIP reception at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Free lap tickets are available for children under four years old.

Black Box Productions presents Jersey Boy Charles Calello and his 17-piece big band as they pay tribute to the Four Seasons on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. A former member of the Four Seasons and music arranger for most of the group’s top ten hits, Calello performs many of the blockbusters he helped create including Walk Like a Man, Dawn (Go Away), Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, My Eyes Adored You and Swearing to God. As a musical arranger, Calello has had 38 Top 10 hit records. Tickets are $55-$65.

Miami International Piano Festival presents Amir Katz on Sunday, November 19 at 5 p.m. A recording artist for the Live Classics, Oehms Classics, Cavi-music and Sony Classical labels, Katz has performed in distinguished halls in Europe, Asia and North America including the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Rudolfinum in Prague, the Tonhalle Zürich, the Philharmonie in Berlin and the Lincoln Center New York. The program features Liszt’s “Sonata in B minor” and “12 Études d’èxécution transcendante.” The concert is not recommended for children under the age of 10. Tickets are $35.

Presented by Steven Chera and hosted by By David Serero, Giving Thanks: A Musical Benefit features performances by ELEW, David Serero, Timba LIVE and Steven Chera on Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. This evening of eclectic music to inspire and give back to the community benefits S.A.F.E, and The Food Fund and Hatzalah of Miami-Dade. Tickets are $39–$79 with $125 VIP tickets.

The City of Aventura presents the award-winning Slow Burn Theatre Company in its rollicking production of Peter and the Starcatcher on Thursday, November 30- Sunday December 3. This wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novels won five Tony Awards® and upends the century-old story of how a sad orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, the show playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Performances are Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday December 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45–$49.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation on Twitter at #AventuraCenter, and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/aventuracenter and Instagram at aventuracenter.