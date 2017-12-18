Now open inside Aventura Mall’s new expansion wing

Aventura Mall’s new expansion wing brings an array of highly-acclaimed restaurants and retailers to the shopping center, making it an even more exciting destination.

CVI.CHE 105, the award-winning Peruvian restaurant, is now open on the first level of the wing, offering indoor and outdoor seating. Ceviche is at the heart of the restaurant’s signature dishes with a variety of options and multiple sauces to choose from, but the well-rounded, traditional menu has plenty to offer. Additional menu highlights at the Miami hotspot include Causa de Cangrejo con Palta, potatoes stuffed with crabmeat and punta avocado, bathed in a Peruvian yellow pepper sauce; Arroz Con Pollo, which consists of rice with chicken, fragrant with touches of fresh cilantro and Peruvian pepper served with salsa criolla; and Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos, which is Peruvian Cantonese-style rice and seafood cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Next to CVI.CHE 105, James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz’s Genuine Pizza has opened as well with a menu featuring plenty of quick-fire crust pies as well as salads, snacks, entrees and not-to-be-missed desserts. Blue Bottle Coffee debuted last month offering a selection of its famed coffees and a curated menu of sweet and savory treats. Additional dining experiences coming soon to Aventura Mall include Pubbelly Sushi, which is expected to open by the end of December, Serafina, Tap 42, Rosetta Bakery, Le Pain Quotidien and more.

Luke’s Lobster opened at Treats Food Hall and the space will debut additional eateries this month, including Hank & Harry’s, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen and Haagen-Dazs, with more opening in January.

Exciting retailers continue to open and visitors can now shop at UNTUCKit, Agua de Coco, Lladro, Clarins, Tumi, Desigual, Nissa and Bojanini. Florida’s first Topshop Topman store opened a few weeks ago along with the highly-awaited return of ZARA.

Tesla, Pomellato and more will open in the coming weeks.

