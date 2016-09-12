10% of sales across the entire chain to be donated to the 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Nutrition Smart is excited to announce that 10% of all sales from normal store operating hours on Saturday, September 17th 2016 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Nutrition Smart has seven stores in Florida (three in Tampa, Port St Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, Pembroke Pines and Miami Lakes) and all will be participating in this event. “A big part of our mission statement and who we are as a company is to be an outstanding partner to our communities. We want to raise a lot of money and help as many people as possible who are living with Alzheimer’s” says Kathy Andrew, Marketing Director for Nutrition Smart.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

About Nutrition Smart: Since 1996 Nutrition Smart health food stores have offered an extensive selection of organic food, vitamins, and natural groceries, including 100% organic produce, wheat-free and gluten-free products, sports nutrition, natural pet care, herbs, aromatherapy, homeopathy, health and beauty care, and household products, all at affordable prices. Follow us on Facebook @nutritionsmartFL or on Instagram @nutritionsmartofficial