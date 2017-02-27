The Casino @ Dania Beach, the newest casino to hit the South Florida gaming scene, will present a festive double header R&B concert starring The Original Drifters and The Crystals on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm in Stage 954.

“The Original Drifters and The Crystals will put on a terrific show. These two fun-loving groups pack fantastic vocals and stylish choreography into each song they perform,” said Scott Savin, Chief Executive Officer of The Casino @ Dania Beach.

Pinkney’s Original Drifters, is a chart-topping R&B harmony vocal group from the 1950’s, that rocked the musical charts and captured a devoted fan following with classics including Under The Boardwalk, Save The Last Dance For Me and Up On The Roof. The Original Drifters’ founder, Bill Pinkney, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

The Crystals, considered one of the defining acts of the girl group era in the first half of the 1960’s, will be joining this lively show. The Crystals, originally from Brooklyn, were responsible for songs that embodied the romantic innocence of the time with hits including He’s A Rebel, Da Doo Ron Ron and Then He Kissed Me. After numerous nominations, the band is considered a favorite for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Available tickets start at $25. VIP tables are available for $400 and include seating for four. All ages welcome. For more details, visit casinodaniabeach.com or call 844.234.SHOW.

The Casino @ Dania Beach will also present the following shows:

February 24 Little River Band (8 p.m.)

February 25 Best of Boston Comedy starring Christine Hurley & Pete Costello (8 p.m.)

March 11 Sandra Bernhard (8 p.m.)

March 23-24 Air Supply (8 p.m.)

April 8 Chris Kattan and Friends (8 p.m.)

About The Casino @ Dania Beach

After undergoing more than $60 million in renovations, The Casino @ Dania Beach features 900 Las Vegas-style slot machines, a luxurious Card Room, electronic table games including blackjack, craps and roulette, live Jai-Alai and a multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue. The Casino @ Dania Beach also features Luxe, an upscale gourmet buffet, and an outpost of Roasters’ n Toasters, a South Florida institution beloved for its New York-style deli and bagels. The Casino @ Dania Beach is open every day (Sunday – Thursday: 9am to 3am; Friday – Saturday: 9am to 4am). The casino is located at 301 E. Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach, and offers free parking and Valet service. For more information, visit www.casinodaniabeach.com.