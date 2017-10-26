Palm Beach Bass Fishing Adventure

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Have you ever wondered where the fishing capital of the world is located? Florida is the answer and it has many reasons for it being so. From freshwater to saltwater you have endless opportunities to experience a mixed Palm Beach bass fishing charter.

Captain Mike Groshon has been exploring Palm Beach County for the variety of bass fishing it has to offer for quite some time now. Brent and his son Mike came out on an adventure they would never forget this summer.

Lake Okeechobee is part of the northern section of the county in Belle Glade and holds some of the best largemouth bass fishing in the state. Its world renowned status draws people from across the whole world to come fish it. Lake Ida in Delray Beach also has some of the most exceptional peacock bass fishing you can experience in the state.

Brent was spending a special time with his son Mike before he was setting sail for the United States Navy. Brent is a guide out of Key West and wanted to experience something different here in Palm Beach County. It is always special to be in the outdoors with the ones you care about.

Slims Fish Camp is the place to visit when traveling to Lake Okeechobee. It has exceptional hospitality and it also has one of the best fishing experiences you can get on the lake. Bass Fishing had been great all summer long on the lake and you can catch the quality and quantity you are looking for.

Lake Okeechobee blessed us with over 25 largemouth bass. It was a successful trip for summer time conditions. The weather was beautiful and we stayed dry. Most of the bass were in the range of 2 to 4 pounds, even though you can still find your monster lurking in the shadows this time of year!

The next day did not disappoint as we traveled further south to the Lake Ida Chain of Lakes where you can catch the exotic peacock bass. This chain is one of the best places to catch them outside of Miami, Florida.

Brent and Mike had another spectacular day of Florida Fishing. Peacock bass are lively and put up a fight they could not resist. They caught over 30 peacock bass weighing up to 3 pounds. A peacock bass of that magnitude will surprise you since they are one of the hardest fighting freshwater bass you can catch.

We had a fantastic day out on the water and I want to wish Mike the best of luck in the Navy. I am looking forward to fishing with them again in the future when Mike comes back to visit.

Do not miss out on your summer adventure here in Florida if you want to catch some of these elusive beasts with Captain Mike Groshon by contacting us here at BassOnline today and we will be glad to put you on a fish of a lifetime!