Peter Cetera, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Ambrosia come together for An Evening Of Smooth Sound and Classic Hits

Miami, Fla. – March 5, 2018 – Magic City Casino is proud to present Peter Cetera, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Ambrosia in concert on Saturday, March 24 (6 p.m.) from the Magic City Casino Amphitheater with their musical legacies in tow. The outdoor show will feature an assortment of 1980’s chart-topping hits in an updated amphitheater setting, including additional admission areas, expanded food and drink offerings and interactive activities.

“Come see Peter Cetera, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Ambrosia at Magic City Casino’s updated amphitheater, which is taking its place among South Florida’s top spots for live music! Grammy-nominated rock band Ambrosia will kick off the party with hits ‘How Much I Feel’ and ‘You’re the Only Woman.’ You’ll have a ‘Large Time’ with rock veterans Atlanta Rhythm Section, and Peter Cetera, one of the founding members of the band Chicago, will finish out the night with captivating ballads like ‘Next Time I Fall,’ ‘You’re the Inspiration’ and ‘Glory of Love,’” said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of Magic City Casino.

As one of the founding members of the chart-topping rock group Chicago, Peter Cetera was a driving force behind the group’s most popular musical hits “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “If You Leave Me Now.” As a solo artist, Cetera has successfully recorded 10 albums including No. 1 hits, “Glory of Love,” “Restless Heart” and “One Good Woman.”

Atlanta Rhythm Section is a Southern Rock band originally formed in 1971 in Georgia. The group has a strong following in the South and charted a consistent string of smashes, propelled by an aggressive touring schedule. The band’s most successful commercial album, Champagne Jam, garnered hit singles, “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Imaginary Lover” and “So Into You.”

Ambrosia will jump start the night with their symphonic rock sound. Ambrosia had five top 40 hit singles between 1975 and 1980 including “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me” and “Nice, Nice, Very Nice.” Their first album, Ambrosia, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Recording.

The show is open to all ages. Tickets start at $20. VIP tables are available for $500 and include seating for four. Tickets can be purchased online at www.magiccitycasino.com or by calling 844-234-SHOW.

Magic City Casino is proud to present the hottest artists in entertainment, including:

• March 17 Paul Rodriguez

• April 7 The Commodores & The Isley Brothers (6 p.m.)

• April 14Rick Springfield, Night Ranger & The Romantics (6 p.m.)

