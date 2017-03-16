The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Monday, May 8, at its new home in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park.

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, the 250,000-quare-foot facility combines a planetarium, aquarium and science museum on one campus, furthering Miami-Dade County’s vision of Miami as a major cultural hub with one of the most sophisticated science and technology museums in the nation.

The museum currently is putting finishing touches on the building and exhibitions while simultaneously preparing for the arrival of its new residents — fish, birds and reptiles. Admission tickets are available on the museum website at frostscience.org.

“Thanks to the hard work of our board of trustees, project team and the museum staff, we are now almost ready to open our doors and look forward to welcoming the public on May 8,” said Frank Steslow, Frost Science president. “The technology, engineering and sustainability features found throughout the museum rival those on a global stage and will inspire and motivate generations to come.

“We thank the people of Miami-Dade County for their continued support in this project and are certain that they will be proud of their community’s new science museum. With the support of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County, the Board of County Commissioners, City of Miami and our many private donors, we are now at the finish line. Our goal is that Frost Science will be an international destination and vibrant educational space that encourages curiosity and investigation,” Steslow said.

Frost Science is a leading science museum dedicated to sharing the power of science, sparking wonder and investigation, and fueling innovation for the future. The museum is divided into four buildings, the Frost Planetarium, Aquarium, and North and West Wings, where guests can learn about the core science behind living systems, the solar system and known universe, the physics of flight, light and lasers, the biology of the human body and mind, and much more. It’s one of the few museums to house a planetarium, aquarium and science museum on one dynamic campus. Guests can explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows.

Frost Science is launching a mobile app that will be available for download on iOS and Android devices. Visitors will be able to enhance their museum experience by participating in interactive scavenger hunts across

“We would also like to recognize our former board co-chairs,

Trish and Dan Bell, for their visionary leadership,” said Cesar L. Alvarez, chair6, Frost Science Executive Committee. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the financial support and governance of Phillip

and Patricia Frost. It is because of their generosity that the museum will be a place where our community can learn about 21st Century science and technology in an era where science and technology is defining all that we do.”

Frost Science will be operating 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Please check frostscience.org for special holidays, extended hours and unexpected closings.

Admission tickets are available online and include access to all museum exhibitions and one Frost Planetarium show. (NOTE: Some special exhibitions may have a surcharge.) To avoid long lines and sellouts, visitors are strongly encouraged to go online and purchase tickets in advance. Admission to the museum for non-members will be $28 for adults and $20 for children (ages 3-11). Children ages 2 and under are free. All Miami- Dade County residents receive a 15 percent admission discount. (Discounts are only available at the museum Ticket

Center.)

Memberships to the museum are also available online, starting at $65 for individuals. Household memberships are $145 for family (two adults and up to four children ages 3 to 17) and $195 for Family PLUS (same admission benefits as Family, plus two additional guests on each visit). Patron level memberships are also available starting at $1,000. For more information, visit frostscience.org.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is located at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132. Paid self-parking is available in the museum garage during regular museum hours. The Museum Park Metromover station is directly adjacent to Frost Science.

For more information, visit frostscience.org or call 305-434-9600.