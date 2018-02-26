Pizza-making time at Genuine Pizza for Mayor Weisman

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Mall is home to many wonderful restaurants, including Genuine Pizza, owned by Michael Schwartz. With many other delicious items on the menu, pizza remains the all-time favorite, which is why Schwartz invited Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman to come over for a pizza-making lesson.

Laughter was the first ingredient as they both donned chef’s aprons and hats and began throwing the pizza dough in the air before adding the ingredients. After the special pizza sauce and toppings, the Mayor placed the pizza in their 700-degree oven, cooking the pizza to perfection in 70 seconds!

For more information on Genuine Pizza, visit www.genuinepizza.com or call 786.472.9170.