Plaza Health Network aligns with Jackson Health System to treat complex patients

Plaza Health Network (PHN) and Jackson Health System have collaborated to provide clinically complex patients with an option for sub-acute care recovery.

The relationship commenced between Jackson Memorial Hospital (JMH) and The Miami Transplant Institute (MTI) with Plaza Health Network’s two facilities in the Miami Health District, University Plaza and Jackson Plaza, though all seven PHN centers are able to receive transfers.

A team of PHN nurse practitioners and nurse navigators visit qualifying patients to assess their conditions and meet with their families in order to agree to implement the transfer. This personalized level of service allows both patients and their families to become more engaged in the recovery process.

Plaza Health Network provides ease in continuity of care by being equipped with all the necessary technology and equipment to treat these patients, including a telehealth program that provides rapid, real-time remote monitoring of patients. This innovative technology allows patients to receive collaborative virtual care from their team of doctors, nurses and medical specialists resulting in quicker evaluations, enhanced outcomes, and reduced hospital readmissions.

This arrangement also provides a tremendous cost savings to the hospitals, insurers and patients as the average cost per day to stay in a hospital can exceed $2,000, which is substantially higher than the cost at a skilled nursing facility. This initiative will now allow for hospital beds to be released and become available for other sicker patients who require a more intensive level of care.

For more information about Plaza Health Network, visit www.plazahealth.org.