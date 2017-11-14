Plaza Health Network Foundation honors community leaders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plaza Health Network Foundation, the fundraising arm of Plaza Health Network – South Florida’s largest award-winning network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers – will honor seven women community leaders at the Eighth Annual Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon on November 16th at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

The Women of Distinction & Caring Luncheon honors and celebrates women in our community who have made significant differences in the lives of others locally and globally through their leadership, volunteerism, professional work and philanthropy.

Plaza Health Network’s 2017 Women of Distinction & Caring Honorees include: Terry Buoniconti, Community Leader, Philanthropist, Founder of Miami Project, American Red Cross Tiffany Circle; Hon. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, First Hispanic Congresswoman, Prominent Educator, State of Florida Senator and Representative; Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Educator, Historian, Journalist and Founder of the Black Archives; Shelley Niceley Groff, Esq., Jewish Community Leader, Past Chair Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Past President Temple Beth Shalom, 2017 BESSIE Award Recipient; Ana VeigaMilton, Past Chair Zoo Miami, Jackson Foundation Board Member, President of Jose Milton Foundation, Philanthropist; Grace Wang, MD, Oncologist and Breast Cancer Advocate at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute; Terri Shikany, Executive Vice President of Health Coalition, Inc., Women of Tomorrow Mentor.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit Plaza Health Network Foundation’s patient-focused innovative programs, such as health education programs for seniors in the community, as well as services for patients of Plaza Health Network that go above and beyond the basics covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other insurances. Past luncheons have helped fund The Music & Memory program at South Pointe Plaza which is geared towards patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and utilizes a personalized playlist of the patient’s favorite music to trigger memories by tapping into the emotion that personal music can evoke. In addition, proceeds will be used to fund a new Virtual Family Reunion program that utilizes a high tech, state-of-the-art communications system to allow patients to stay in touch with family and friends, globally, using real-time, virtual systems.

Emceed by past honoree and Director of Communications for the City of Miami, Diana Gonzalez, this year’s event will begin with a champagne reception where guests can shop at on-site boutiques for items such as handbags, jewelry, candles, shoes, art and more! Kendra Scott Jewelry will showcase the Sunburst Society Wall of Treasures featuring 40 sunny boxes each filled with a piece of distinctive jewelry. As well, guests can place their bids in the silent auction for luxury items such as vacations, private tours, special dining and other unique experiences, followed by the luncheon and program.

To purchase tickets, sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation in honor of one of our distinguished honorees if you are unable to attend, please contact Ilene Zweig, Plaza Health Network Foundation Executive Director at 305.297.6863 or izweig@plazahealthnetwork.org or Kristyn Schwartz, Administrative Assistant at 305.606.1920 or kschwartz@plazahealthnetwork.org.

For more information about the Plaza Health Network Foundation, visit www.phnfoundation.org.