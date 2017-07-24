PlugIN and AMC raise the vibes

So you think you can sing? Well, friends, the good news is that even if you can’t carry a note, you will be a star in your very own private karaoke room at PlugIN, the luxurious new karaoke experience at Gulfstream Park.

Members of the Chairman’s Roundtable of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) recently held a networking reception there, and it was a fabulous evening of entertainment, great food and networking. The constant laughter matched the high energy of the ‘singers’ who were living their dreams as a crooner, rock star or Broadway diva.

Some members were only too happy to grab a microphone and jump onstage to sing while others couldn’t keep from dancing to the beat. With over 35,000 songs to choose from –in six different languages—guests were hosted in 18 exquisite private karaoke rooms. The delicious appetizers streamed into each room, and the bar’s Happy Hour pricing was perhaps the reason so many members found their ‘liquid encouragement’.

The buzz could be heard….”I could book my anniversary party here!”…”What a great place for a corporate meeting!”….”I understand why celebrities come here…they have their private party, complete with food and entertainment!”

Reviews were outstanding…” PlugIN allows everyone of all ages to enjoy the gift of music and feel free to leave our comfort zone and sing regardless of what it sounds like…its just a ton of fun” said Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman, himself a ‘veteran’ karaoke singer since his “Singing With the Stars” experience to help raise funds for Neighbors4Neighbors.

“Karaoke is a fun, feel-good experience. While cruise ship karaoke is our usual venue, PlugIN has created a great space with private party rooms with cool lighting and multiple mics for groups to sing their anthems! Food was also delicious! Don’t wait for your next cruise to do this! “” added Lauren Schulman, LMS Governmental Relations.

Bobby Scottland, from Pinnacle A Roofing Company, said, “ Although I definitely do not have the voice of Freddy Mercury or Neil Diamond, it was a blast singing my best out- of -tune renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and the greatest rock and roll song of all time, “Bohemian Rhapsody”. It felt like I was in Wayne’s World….. great experience and so much fun”.

PlugIN opened in June at Gulfstream Park and the chain has six other locations internationally. “We are working on expansion plans in other major cities and are excited about the buzz already generated since we launched just a month ago”, noted Lior Ganel, Managing Partner at PlugIN Miami. “The reception here in Miami has been very warm and the feedback is excellent. People are embracing our new concept and we feel great about it”.

For more information, call PlugIN at 1-8444-PLUGIN (1-844-475-8446) or visit www.pluginkaraoke.com; Social: fb.com/pluginkaraoke; Instagram.com/pluginkaraoke