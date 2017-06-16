Power of LOVE Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Volunteer Service to Teenage Girls and Women in Community

The Ladies of Valor Empowerment (LOVE), presents its annual “Power of LOVE” event in celebration of the non-profit organization’s 11th year of continued committed to volunteer services to the community. LOVE is making a difference in the lives of teenage girls and women one at a time.

The highly anticipated fundraiser takes place Saturday, June 24, from noon to 3:30 p.m., at the elegant Miami Shores Country Club, 10000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores, FL 33138.

According to Lady Alourdes Pierre, Founder and CEO of LOVE, “Power of LOVE guests will be treated to a fun-filled luncheon with delicious cuisine, great entertainment, our annual ‘Best Hat Contest,’ drawings, and more – all for a cause.” Women should also note this event is a high tee, she added, “So ladies are encouraged to wear your summer colors with your best hat for the contest.” Pierre also serves as host for the event.

In addition to impressive set of successful career women in the Miami community as guest speakers, the Annual Founder’s Choice Award will be presented to Jordan L. Fickess, Executive Director of Operations for Johnson & Wales University, North Miami Campus; and the Annual “Lady of Valor Award” will be presented to Lady Sevi Sari, Entrepreneur/Pilot and President of the Turkish Business Women Organization.

Guest speakers will include: Mistress of Ceremony, Former Miss Haiti International Jennifer Lovelace, RN, BSN; Guest Speaker, Commander Cherise G. Gause, City of Miami Police; and Celebrity Guest, TV personality Angie Nicholas, Author & Certified Life-Purpose Coach. The event also includes live musical selections by renowned Saxophonist Fritznel Adrien.

To RSVP by June 20 and purchase tax-deductible tickets for $60, visit EventBrite at goo.gl/gA6EtC. For information regarding corporate sponsorship, in-kind donations, and souvenir book advertisements, contact Ladies of Valor Empowerment at 786-463-5683.

Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by equipping teenage girls one at time via mentorship intervention. Programs include the Youth of Valor Empowerment (YOVE); and the “Step It Up” program of LOVE, which serves underprivileged teenage girls, ages 14-18, in North Miami’s Haitian-American community, by instilling within them the confidence and integrity needed to become college bound and career focused, developing their greatest potential, and providing tools so they may join the next generation of women leaders.

For information, contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-463-5683. For information, visit www.yove.org or www.ladiesofvalorempowerment.org.