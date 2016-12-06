The 2016 Trump Campaign has been a grass-roots movement championed by thousands of passionate people of South Florida – and now it is time to thank those very individuals who helped lead Presidential-Elect Donald J. Trump to victory on Election Day.

The Miami-Dade County Donald J. Trump Campaign Host Committee invites the public to a “Thank You Miami-Dade County” celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8, to honor the hard work and dedication of thousands of volunteers who joined forces during the successful Trump/Pence campaign.

Volunteers, supporters, and the press are invited to attend the event at La Carreta (Salon Tropical), 5350 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33012, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 8, sponsored by Chairman for the Miami-Dade County Donald J. Trump campaign Julio Martinez and Host Committee Members George Morffiz, Maricel Cobitz, Inez Yimoc, Maria E. Zenoz, and Ed MacDougall.

According to Martinez, “I am thankful to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to elect our 45th President-Elect of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. We are joyful, and today we celebrate the beginning of a new era for America – while we begin laying the foundation for the 2020 reelection campaign.”

The U.S. presidential election of 2016 was held on Nov. 8, during which businessman Donald Trump and Governor Mike Pence, running on the Republican ticket, defeated the Democratic Party’s nominees. Trump is expected to take office as the 45th President on January 20, 2017.

Also sharing in the excitement of this momentous achievement is Nelson Diaz is Miami-Dade County Republican Chair: “I am extremely proud that Miami-Dade County once again produced the most votes for our Republican nominee than any other county in Florida, helping propel Donald J. Trump to the White House. I look forward to celebrating this momentous victory with the countless volunteers who made it happen.”

The estimated 136.2 million votes cast nationwide for president surpassed the 2008 election in being the largest number of votes cast in a presidential election in American history. With 62.7 million votes, Trump received more votes than any other Republican candidate in history. Most of the states that secured Trump’s victory are situated in the Great Lakes/Rust Belt region – but his big upset in Florida was key to winning over all.

Trump performed extremely well among his base in Florida – winning 89 percent of Republicans according to exit polls, primarily by attracting more passionate followers than any other candidate – but mostly because he built an incredibly enthusiastic volunteer base that campaigned relentlessly here in Florida.

According to longtime party leader and GOP State Committeewoman Liliana Ros, “President-Elect Donald J. Trump will be a great president for the next eight years and he will Make America Great Again! We in the Republican Party of Miami-Dade join the Trump Campaign in celebration.”

Host Committee Member Maria E. Zenoz also noted, “The American people prayed all across this great nation and God has delivered us a miracle. Let us celebrate and unite behind our President-Elect Donald J. Trump – and let us remember what defines us and not what divides us. America is the bright light of freedom in this world. God Bless the United States of America!

President-Elect Donald J. Trump shared his appreciation in remarks immediately following the Nov. 8 Election, including this excerpt: “Thank you, America. I will not let you down. I will always be your voice. I will always be your champion. Now it’s time to get to work – to unite, to prosper, to become stronger. Together, we have taken the first step to Make America Great Again.”

Complimentary tapas, wine, and a sangria bar will be available. Please RSVP for the event by Dec. 7 at mzenoz@livethedare.com.

“ THANK-YOU” EVENT DETAILS :

WHERE: La Carreta (Salon Tropical), 5350 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33012

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Donald J. Trump Campaign Host Committee

CONTACTS: Maria E. Zenoz, Host Committee, 646-246-1364 / mzenoz@livethedare.com

Bill Kress, Kress Communications, 305-763-2429 / bill@kresscom.com