Produce for Kids and Publix just launched an in-store and digital campaign to educate families on the benefits of healthy eating while raising funds for local Feeding America® member food banks during Hunger Action MonthTM. Shoppers can access money-saving coupons, nutrition tips, more than 250 registered dietitian-approved recipes, and healthy eating ideas from produceforkids.com/publix.

According to Map the Meal Gap 2016, among the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, overall food-insecurity rates range from a low of just over 16 percent in Florida to a high of nearly 19 percent in Alabama in 2014. At more than 26 percent, Alabama is also home to the highest child food-insecurity rate in this group. Nearly 9.6 million individuals, including more than 3.1 million children, are estimated to be food insecure across these six states.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Publix again this year to advocate the importance of healthy eating while helping to support areas affected by food insecurity in the Publix market area,” said John Shuman, president of Produce for Kids. “Shoppers can look for the Produce for Kids and Feeding America logo next to our partners’ items in the produce department to make a difference.”

Eight participating fresh fruit and vegetable companies will support the Produce for Kids campaign, which will run through Oct. 26. Publix shoppers are encouraged to support these brands by eating more nutritious fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce coupons totaling more than $4 can be found at produceforkids.com/publix.

“Through our Produce for Kids partnership we have raised more than $2.7 million for organizations that support children and families in our Publix footprint,” said Maria Brous, media and community relations director for Publix. “We strive to educate our customers about the importance of beginning healthy eating habits early. This campaign provides resources that introduce fresh fruits and vegetables to families.”

The following companies proudly support the Produce for Kids campaign and raise funds for local Feeding America food bank programs: Avocados from Mexico; Crunch Pak® Sliced Apples; Del Monte Foods® Fruit Naturals® Cups; Eat Smart® Fresh Cut Vegetables; Fresh Express® Packaged Salads; Michigan Apples; Suja® Juice; and Marie’s® Dressings.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America food banks, including: Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Bay Area Food Bank, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., Food Bank of North Alabama, Feeding South Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Feeding America Tampa Bay, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Inc., Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, All Faiths Food Bank, Treasure Coast Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc., Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc., Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Please visit www.produceforkids.com/publix for more information.