The February 12 auction of boats, vehicles and watercraft is one of the top highlights scheduled for the 8th Annual Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale taking place in West Palm Beach Florida at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Over 100 boat repossessions, short sales, dealer trades, and private liquidations will be up for sale. The auction boat preview is all day Saturday February 11 and the sale starts at 11:00 am Sunday February 12. As many as 10,000 boat enthusiasts have attended past editions of the two-day event.

The theme of this year’s festival will be “Trolling for Bargains.” Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit hundreds of booths as vendor’s exhibit and sell their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two day festival. A wide selection of new and used boats will also be displayed by marinas and private individuals. Along with the public boat auction the nautical flea market will have antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts, rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, and much more. Come by for some super discounts on liquidation, closeouts, new, and used boating and fishing supplies.

Another one of the highlights of the event is the Marine and Wildlife Art Festival and Craft Show in Palm Beach. The Marine and Wildlife Art Festival and Craft Show make “buying American” easy. You’ll have an opportunity to meet and support the artisans and craftsman who created the work they are exhibiting. Marine, wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen put their finest work in photography, oil paintings, jewelry, clothing, furniture and more on sale to realize this dream in full.

The South Florida Fairgrounds is located at 9067 Southern Blvd. West Palm Beach, Florida with easy access from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. There is plenty of free parking. Admission is $7 for adults, children fewer than 12 will be admitted free. Visit the Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Seafood Fest website for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications, special hotel rates and specific driving directions go to flnauticalfleamarket.com

To pre-register to sell or buy a boat go to SugarmanAuctions.com Jay Sugarman Auctions or call 954-946-9951.