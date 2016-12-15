Is it really 2017 already? The rate at which time flies by absolutely shocks me the older I get but there is something else that shocks me in the month of January in Biscayne Bay, and that is the ridiculous action that abounds in our shallow inshore Miami waters. From bonefish to snapper, this month it’s all going off just in time to test all your new Christmas fishing gear. Probably the best bet this month, and not by much, is the snapper, grouper and mackerel fishing. Before I continue, keep in mind this is closed season for grouper and there are new snapper regulations in effect such as a new minimum size limit for mutton snapper of 18 inches.

So with that taken care of, take your new gear, a block of chum and some live pilchards and hit the finger channels. I prefer an outgoing tide with a rocky bottom about 30 feet away from my longest cast. Once set up start freelining live pilchards on 10-12 pound tackle and enjoy the free-for-all that’s about to break out. When its good I have spent 6 hours in the same channel catching an assortment of snapper, grouper, mackerel, bar jacks, bluefish, and more. You can’t beat that!