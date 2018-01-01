Register for Aventura’s Winter Adult Softball

The City of Aventura’s Adult Softball winter season starts on Sunday, January, 14 and runs through Sunday, April, 8, 2018. Registration is now open!

The registration fee is $600 per team. A discounted fee of $540 is available for teams where all of the team members are Aventura residents. All teams must register together and in person only at the Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 Street), Founders Park (3105 NE 190 Street), or Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 Street).

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Founders Park at 305-466-0183.