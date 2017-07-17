Register for Fall Programs

The City of Aventura opens registration for a variety of activities to Aventura residents on Monday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m. and on Monday, August 14 at 8:30 a.m. for non-residents.

Youth Sports

Children are offered the opportunity to participate in a variety of recreational seasonal sports leagues including basketball, girls soccer and boys soccer for ages 5-15; and cheerleading for ages 3-10. Traveling soccer and basketball leagues are available for ages 8-14, which allow players to compete in games and tournaments throughout the state of Florida. After-school sports leagues are also available and are scheduled with a convenient time slot allowing players to enjoy sports activity right after their regular school day ends. The fall schedule includes after-school soccer for ages 5-8 and basketball for ages 5-14.

Park and Community Recreation Center Classes

Participants of all ages ranging from infant to seniors have the convenience to enjoy various activities such as, but not limited to: Baby Beats; Ready, Steady, Grow!; Soccer Tots; Tennis; Hebrew; Gymnastics; Ballet, Karate; Silly Science; Yoga; Zumba, etc.

Camps and Teacher Planning Days

When school is out for a day or for winter break, children ages 5-15 may participate in various themed Teacher Planning Day programs, Winter Camp, and Tennis Camp.

The complete list of activities is available exclusively online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS). Returning participants can complete registration online using the ORS. New participants as well as returning participants may register in person at the following locations:



• Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street

• Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street

• Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Waterways Park at 305.466.8008.