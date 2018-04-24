Ronald Bakalarz and Haim Yehezkel co-host reception at Porto Vita for American Friends of Rambam

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rambam benefactor Ronals Bakalarz and Haim Yehezkel co-hosted a luncheon in the Clubhouse of Porto Vita in Aventura, Florida on February 3rd to acquaint their neighbors and city leaders with the South Florida Chapter of American Friends of Rambam Medical Center (AFORAM). The hospital, located in Haifa, Israel, is renowned for its medical innovations, security provided for the two million residents of northern Israel, and success as a role model for peaceful coexistence in the Middle East.

Guest speaker at the event was renowned Rambam physician, Eyal Fruchter, M.D., Chief of Psychiatry and former Chief Psychiatrist for Israeli Defense Forces, who visited South Florida to address community leaders and speak about his experiences as a specialist in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and suicide-prevention and as the personal psychiatrist of captured Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.

Among the city dignitaries attending were Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Aventura Commissioner Bob Shelley, former Aventura Commissioner Billy Joel and former North Miami Mayor John Stembridge.

Mr. Bakalarz praised the medical discoveries and promising clinical research at Rambam, particularly for neurological disorders, such as Essential Tremor and Parkinson’s disease. Mr. Yehezkel pointed out Rambam’s philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, providing free healthcare for the poor and needy not only in northern Israel but from neighboring countries, Lebanon and Syria, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background.

AFORAM salutes the Bakalarz and Yehezkel families, whose generosity and support will help to save lives not only in Israel but also in America and around the world. For more information, please contact Sue Baron, Southeast Regional Director, American Friends of Rambam Medical Center, at suebaron@bellsouth.net or call 305-794-5155.