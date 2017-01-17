There is no better place to say “I do” than in the unique and memorable Florida Keys & Key West. The island chain is well known for its waterfront ceremonies and array of venue options such as historic sites, beaches, restaurants, tiki bars and elegant lodging facilities.

Notable wedding locations include the Key West grounds of author Ernest Hemingway’s former home and the restored “vacation White House” of former president Harry S. Truman, luxury resorts such as Key Largo’s Playa Largo or the Lower Keys’ Little Palm Island, and the historic Windley Key Fossil Reef State Geological Site in Islamorada.

For couples seeking a seafaring wedding experience, opportunities abound aboard tall ships, sailing vessels, glass-bottom boats and luxury motor yachts around the Keys. Certified divers can exchange vows underwater at the Christ of the Deep statue, located off the world-renowned dive capital of Key Largo, and lovers of marine mammals can tie the knot at the Middle Keys’ acclaimed Dolphin Research Center.

Because the Florida Keys & Key West continues to be one of the top five U.S. wedding destinations for mainstream couples, it is no surprise that the island chain is equally popular with gay and lesbian couples. More than 625 same-sex marriages have been conducted in Key West since early 2015.

