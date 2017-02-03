Miami truly is a fascinating place to be. But seeing it by water offers perhaps the most unique and exciting perspective.

Whether it’s a day charter on Biscayne Bay around the Venetian Islands, and Monument Island – or a tour around Star Island to spot the celebrity homes of Gloria Estefan, P. Diddy, Dr. Phillip Frost, developer Thomas Kramer, Dr. Leonard Hochstein and his wife Lisa Hochstein from the show Real Housewives of Miami, and the former home of NBA star Shaquille O’Neal – there is something of interest for everyone while cruising the waters of Miami.

Visitors may also “seas the day” by skirting the shoreline along downtown Miami with enthralling views of the Perez Art Museum, the home of the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena, and the sprawling shops and eateries of Bayside. Even a scenic cruise up the Miami River is stunning, especially at night. And be sure to stop at any number of boat accessible restaurants along the way, including the American Social, Seaspice, and Casablanca Fish Market.

But most noteworthy is the allure of a “Term Charter” out of Miami, which means get to enjoy an adventure that last several days. In fact, I recently returned from two of my all-time favorite “Term Charters,” one down the Florida Keys and the other to Bimini, Bahamas.

A Bimini Adventure

During our Bimini trip, we visited the SS Sapona, a shipwrecked cargo steamer that ran aground here during a hurricane in 1926shipwreck, to snorkel through its interior hull. Just under the surface of the crystal clear waters off Bimini, we spotted hundreds of tropical fish and viewed amazing reef formations. After our underwater outing, my guests decided to take the daring 30-foot jump off the top of the Sapona.

Back on the Island, we later rented golf carts – the best way get around to visit dozens of different shacks selling conch salad and libations. In fact, every day, at 4:30 p.m., Bimini Big Game Club & Resort puts on a fascinating fun shark-feeding show. The following day we went to Honeymoon Harbor to swim and feed the graceful stingrays. Ah the good life…

Florida Keys Charter

My next trip, The Florida Keys Adventure, was chartered by a family from Texas who came in to celebrate their daughter’s 18th birthday. We decided to island hop all the way down the Keys, starting at Key Largo, where we spent our first night. The girls were able to snorkel at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, aptly named as there are so many reefs to choose from. We chose to visit Molasses Reef, Sombrero Reef, and Pickles Reef.

On the second night of our Keys Adventure, we stayed at Hawks Cay (one of the nicest marinas I’ve ever seen!) before heading out the next morning to anchor beside a stretch of the seven-mile bridge where we launched our ship’s jet ski – and our ever-popular inflatable Party Island float. The girls had a blast!

The third night, we made it all the way down to Key West where stayed at the Stock Island Marina. Here, the girls spent the next day roaming the charming streets of historic Key West with so many tourist offerings to choose from, including the world famous Conch Tour Train. That night, heading back toward Miami, we stayed at the Marathon Key Marina and even swam with dolphins.

The final day, we headed back to Miami on the “inside,” cruising between the mainland and Elliott Key, so we could take in all the sights along Biscayne National Park. This was a very exciting trip!

New Boat Orientation

I also enjoy giving new boat orientations to folks who are just whetting their interest in boating. Last month, I initiated a starter program for a woman in Pompano, a first-time boat owner who was absolutely fascinated with boating after purchasing a 32′ Scout – but needed to learn all the basics.

I started by teaching her the rules of navigation, as well as practicing docking techniques, which is the most complicated aspect of boating for most people. I stuck beside her to guide as she conducted numerous successful touch-and-goes. She was so proud of herself – and now I feel comfortable enough to sign-off on her so she can go out on her own. Happy sails!

About Capt. Graham Cavanaugh

An alumni of Florida Atlantic University, Capt. Cavanaugh is a U.S .Coast Guard Licensed 100-ton Master Captain with over 3,600 days of watercraft experience. He genuinely believes his customers’ needs are of the utmost importance, and welcomes the opportunity to earn your trust – and deliver to you the very best service in the Sea Captain Industry. He can be contacted at 786-499-7873 or via e-mail at macgram@yahoo.com. Also feel free to visit www.boatcaptainmiami.com.