Meeting with friends and making new acquaintances was just the jovial atmosphere with the Social Citizens of South Florida (SCS) breakfast at the Green Eggs Café in Aventura. Not only did they enjoy an outstanding cuisine, but members were educated on a chapter of Florida segregation history with historian and author Seth H. Bramson.

Bramson’s friend, Ted Grossman, host/producer, WLRN, “Night Train,” helped with the presentation of Florida memorabilia. Between bites of a hearty breakfast, eyebrows were raised to learn all was not harmony in paradise where documented Klan gatherings and “Restricted Clientele” hotel signs were once visible in Miami Beach.

“It was great having Seth Bramson here who gave a history lesson to our group particularly since his book celebrates the City of Sunny Isles Beach’s 20th anniversary. Bramson is a recognized well-informed historian of South Florida; a living jewel. We welcome him to give talks on other aspects of Florida,” said Norman Edelcup, CEO, Sunny Isles Beach Foundation.

Dennis Stubbolo, president, SCS, is a gregarious person who makes sure members are enjoying themselves and are comfortable. “I thought Bramson’s speech was fabulous. The knowledge this man has is unbelievable knowing the names, places and dates on everything Florida,” said Stubbolo.

The Social Citizens seemingly have events often with two adventures for the price of one. On a recent glass bottom boat excursion in Key Largo, the group enjoyed coral reefs and a school of curious dolphins that swam adjacent to the boat.

“Our group was out to sea for two hours ready to return to shore to attend dinner in the Keys. Then, we had this new adventure with a sinking 50-foot ship. Aboard a skiff, the couple asked if they could come aboard. We certainly came to their rescue; it was very emotional.” said Edelcup. Plucked from the waves were an arabesque couple grateful for their lives and new found American friends.

At a recent bus trip to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, the botanically inquisitive guests became enthralled with the verdant gardens. Attendees walked at their own pace on a smooth gravel trail that circles the lake where tranquility envelopes the senses. A bonsai collection, some hundreds of years old, waterfalls, a stone Buddha, bamboo trees reach towards the blue sky. Afterwards, everyone met at the café and enjoyed a satisfying Japanese box lunch.

Ben and Sandra Myers, originate from Atlantic City, New Jersey. “We just love the bus trips and South Florida excursions and the glass bottom boat was one of our favorites. The theater shows and entertainment are the best. SCS offers a variety of activities,” said the Myers.

Social Citizens is reaching out to you for the perfect way to connect with others. Consider this friendly social group that offers amazing get-togethers. The purpose of Social Citizens is to stimulate, promote entertainment, education, socializing and destination bus trips. Activities are affordable and all ages are welcome.

Make Your Calendars for Upcoming Events

Chopin Concert in Coral Gables Sunday, April 23, 11:30 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Lunch at Duffy’s Thursday, April 27, 11:40 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Call Dennis: 305-936-0986 for information on these events.

E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org