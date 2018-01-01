Society for Financial Awareness provides financial literacy workshops

The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation whose mission is to provide financial education across America, one community at a time. SOFA is comprised of professionals throughout the nation, with varying specialties.

These professionals provide valuable services to their communities by offering FREE informational workshops that are presented to employees of companies and organizations of all types and sizes. These workshops are designed to educate and help attendees understand and address a variety of financial topics and concerns.

SOFA members/instructors include Financial Advisors, Estate Planning Attorneys, Insurance Professionals, Accountants, Real Estate Agents/Brokers, and Health & Wellness Practitioners. Founded in 1993, SOFA has had the opportunity and privilege to present thousands of workshops to hundreds of prominent companies and organizations across America. Their educational outreach and years of continued success has provided SOFA name recognition and a reputation of excellence.

SOFA members, utilizing their credentials and personal qualifications, donate their time in the community conducting no cost or obligation financial workshops. These workshops satisfy the Department of Labor ERISA 404(c) requirement for companies offering any type of defined contribution pension plans to their employees.

South Florida SOFA representative, Gary Polk, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, offers a wide range of enriching financial topics which include: “Getting Fiscally Fit”, “Financial Blunders”, “Exploring Your Options for a Quality Retirement”, “Estate Planning”, “Long-Term Care”, “Solving Debt”, “College Planning”, and many others.

For additional information, call Gary Polk at 954-423-3290 or visit www.sofausa.org.