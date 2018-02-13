South Broward Hospital District Commissioner earns NACD Fellowship

Laura Raybin Miller, a commissioner of the South Broward Hospital District, recently earned the prestigious status of “fellow” from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance directors’ ability to fulfill their roles and enhance the value of the enterprise.

Miller completed the NACD Fellowship – The Gold Standard Director Credential® — demonstrating a commitment to the highest standard of boardroom excellence. This represents not only a singular accomplishment, but also an advantage for the board and management teams to have someone with Miller’s credentials. One of the many advantages, and of greatest importance to Miller and the Board, was the implementation of the best governance practices for the District.

“I embarked in this journey because I have always been committed to the work I do as a Commissioner, which impacts the lives of the people we serve,” said Miller, who most recently finished a year as Chair of the Board of Commissioners for Memorial Healthcare System.

In the last 20 years, Commissioner Laura Raybin Miller has been involved in public and community affairs in South Florida, making a positive impact in the lives of many residents through her leadership and participation in civic, and healthcare organizations. Throughout her career, she also has garnered a series of political appointments that has allowed her to make significant changes and improvements in governance, implementing best practices in the boards she has served.

One of Miller’s early appointments was made by Speaker of the House, Daniel Webster in 1997. He appointed Ms. Miller to the Community Health Purchasing Alliance (CHPA), which had as its mission, “providing affordable healthcare to small businesses in Broward County.” Three years later in August 2000, she was appointed to serve as Commissioner of the South Broward Hospital District (Memorial Healthcare System) by Governor Jeb Bush – a position she has held for the last 17 years through consecutive governmental appointments, making her the longest-standing member of this board. During her tenure, she is credited for lessening the tax burden of the communities Memorial Healthcare System serves under its Safety Net status, as well as, maintaining Memorial’s positive trajectory of safety and quality outcomes, where Memorial is recognized as a national leader.

While serving for the South Broward Hospital District, Ms. Miller has pursued other appointments that have aligned with her heritage, her political principles and her passion for a making difference in the causes she holds dear to her heart.

Specific to the healthcare front, her fervor for raising awareness of breast cancer has driven her to speak publicly about the disease, educating and empowering women to take charge of their health. To this endeavor, she has been committed to raising public awareness about the Memorial Breast Cancer Center, the only regional breast cancer center providing comprehensive Breast Cancer care exclusively to women. She is credited for spearheading the Center’s Women’s Recovery, the implementation of the volunteer auxiliary committee for fundraising and the establishment of numerous partnerships throughout the community. Ms. Miller has served as Board Liaison to the Joe DiMaggio and Memorial Foundations.