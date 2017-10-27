St. Lawrence Students create Impressive Projects for The Social Studies Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Everyone at St. Lawrence School are tremendously proud of their middle school students for completing exceptional social studies projects. Mr. Christopher Souza, history teacher, stated, “The Social Studies Fair, asks students to investigate historically relevant places and landmarks. The students are then able to understand their location’s role in shaping history, and the continued impact it has on the world around them.” Our school offers a rich curriculum where history is taught through innovative lessons where students are challenged to think analytically and creatively.

