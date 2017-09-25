Stephen Ross pledges $1 million to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Stephen Ross has announced that he will pledge $1 million to immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the region. In addition, the Miami Dolphins announced a series of efforts designed with the goal of helping the region in what will be a longstanding recovery process from the devastating storm.

“The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild,” said Ross. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts.”

The organization will immediately deploy its Miami Dolphins Special Teams powered by AARP Foundation volunteer program to assist with much needed rebuilding projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. This volunteer program was created to enlist, mobilize and support community efforts in times of emergency.

In addition, the Dolphins have partnered with AARP Foundation on a dollar for dollar matching campaign, with 100 percent of the money raised going directly into the community. Created to support the victims of the hurricane, especially those who are low-income and age 50-plus, these donations collected through the disaster relief fund will impact those in need.

Lastly, the team will assess long-term damage and collaborate with local and regional community partners involved with critical relief and rebuilding efforts in Monroe and Collier counties along with the Florida Keys.

For more information on how to volunteer with relief efforts or to request help with a rebuilding project, visit Dolphins.com/hurricanerelief. To donate and learn more about the AARP Foundation Miami Dolphins Hurricane Irma Relief Fund, www.aarpfoundation.org/Irma.