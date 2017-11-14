Student Profile: Daisy Stein

Daisy Stein is just the average student until you learn about her behind the scenes life. Daisy is a student in fifth grade attending Aventura Waterways K-8 Center.

Daisy has dedicated hours and hours to create her business pinneD.

Originally her mother’s business in the 80s, pinneD creates pin-bracelets for gifts, camps, birthdays, and more. Most people aren’t even aware that when they purchase one, they’re also giving back.

From every bracelet that is sold ($10 a piece), pinneD donates $3 to The Elyse Marcus Legacy Foundation. The charity holds events to raise funds and give back to the community, and is also something very close to Daisy. Her babysitter runs the charity, continuing the mission of her mother.

Daisy claims she is very proud to be donating to such a wonderful charity. Its motto, “Live. Love. Give.” really stands out to Daisy because she feels that giving back is quite important.

If you wish to give back and look stylish, you can find Daisy’s bracelets at Learning Express in Aventura. The address is 20335 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180.