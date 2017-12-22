Student Profile: William Shaoul – Aventura Waterways

William Shaoul is just 13 years old and part of a huge group of people helping enhance Miami-Dade County. As an eighth grade student at Aventura Waterways, Shaoul enjoys taking part in his school’s model UN.

Outside of school, he loves to play basketball and some football as well. Even with his busy schedule, William also spends his time to help a local charity, The Shop.

The Shop is part of Project UP-START (Updating Personnel Support and Tutoring Activities to Retain Transitioning students), which is a collaboration between community groups, parents, and schools. He has been working with The Shop since this past summer and enjoys doing charity work.

The Shop is a charity service, setup as a store, that provides everything complimentary for families in need. The store is primarily made up of toiletries and other basic necessities. Toys available for younger children.

If you’re interested in donating to The Shop, the store is currently in need of toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, tissues, etc. For additional information regarding donations, please contact Kara Shaoul via Facebook.

William Shaoul is impacting his community and you can too!

To visit The Shop can be found at: Lindsey Hopkins Tech Center

750 NW 20th Street Rm G-154.