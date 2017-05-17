This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami got a little bit sweeter recently when Sugarfina, the world’s finest candy boutique, opened its doors at Aventura Mall. The store features the brand’s signature Candy Bento Boxes, a luxurious candy gift box, and encourages shoppers to customize their own box by selecting from over 130 candies from around the world, three-quarters of which are not available anywhere else in the U.S. Sugarfina candy consultants offer free samples and assist guests in choosing the perfect candies based on their taste profile.

Sugarfina made its debut August 2012 selling its premium curated confections online and quickly flourished into a must-have high-end candy brand. Sugarfina opened its first retail store in Beverly Hills in 2013 and by July will have 16 retail locations & 12 Nordstrom Shop-In-Shops throughout North America. The Aventura Mall location is the brand’s first in Florida.

Sugarfina’s crisp aqua-and-white retail boutiques are designed to transport guests to “grown-up candy heaven,” with hundreds of beautiful candies displayed in modern Lucite cubes. Named one of the ten most beautiful candy shops by Architectural Digest, Sugarfina’s newest outpost will feature a signature aqua door with custom antique bronze door handle, bright white design with glossy white fixtures, an aqua neon “candy” sign, and a statement art wall consisting of handmade white paper flowers, the perfect backdrop for a sweet selfie.

The Sugarfina store also features: “Design Your Own Bento Box”, Wall Candy Labeling, Top Shelf Candies, In-Store Sampling and Candy Concierge. Guests may book an in-person appointment by calling 1-855-SUGARFINA or emailing custom@sugarfina.com

The Sugarfina shop at Aventura Mall is located on the lower level adjacent to Y-3 & will be open from 10am-9:30pm Monday through Saturday, 12pm-8pm Sunday. Call (786) 332-5686 for more information or visit www.aventuramall.com.