Summer Family Fun at Trump International Beach Resort

Families looking to relax and have some summer fun together should look no further than Trump International Beach Resort, on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat perfect for a summer staycation, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests two tropical family-friendly swimming pools, poolside cabanas, complimentary Planet Kids children’s program, a full-service spa, and multiple dining options, including the modern American Neomi’s and Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar.

“We really do offer something for every member of the family,” said James Monastra, director of marketing at Trump International Beach Resort. “Our youngest guests can learn about Florida’s environment while having fun in our educational kids’ program and parents can relax in a cabana by the pool or unwind with a couples’ treatment in the spa. Everyone can come together at the end of the day to enjoy dinner together at one of our four restaurants.”

The fully supervised Planet Kids program pairs play with purpose for ages four to 14. Open daily from 10 am to 4 pm, activities include nature adventures on the beach, creative time in the art studio, lawn games and of course, pool time. Older teens and even adults can have some fun of their own with pool and beach games as well. The beachfront, grotto-style pool features waterfalls, lagoons, hot tubs and an ocean view, while the beach offers opportunities for bodysurfing, jet skiing, snorkeling, kayaking and paddle boarding.

For more information and to inquire about our great summer packages, please call (305) 692-6500 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.