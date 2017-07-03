Summer Restaurant Activities

Miami-Dade County

Beaker & Gray

One of the hippest restaurants in Wynwood, Beaker & Gray – which has been packing them in since it opened December 2015 – is spicing things up with a revamped dinner menu by Chef/Owner Brian Nasajon. Staying true to his culinary style, Nasajon delivers global flavors perfect for the upcoming summer months in South Florida. Highlights include new bites, desserts and refreshing summer cocktails on their newly launched $5 Happy Hour all summer long!

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

This summer, the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering a lineup of unforgettable activities sure to have the whole family packing their swimsuits and heading down to the beach. Starting May 1, Fontainebleau is celebrating the season of sunshine with the return of a selection of activities, perks and family packages designed to create memorable summer experiences at the legendary resort.

Lightkeepers

The casually elegant new restaurant and bar at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miamiis offering summer happy hour specials. Located just off the island’s gorgeous waters, Lightkeepers features a contemporary, coastal-inspired dining room, a cool, casual indoor/outdoor bar and a beverage program featuring unique, hand-crafted cocktails. Breathtaking views of the Atlantic and pool-scape can be seen from almost every angle of the restaurant including the indoor/outdoor bar and private dining room area. With an innovative craft cocktail program, delicious cuisine and a lively yet cozy, tropical, sophisticated atmosphere, Lightkeepers makes for the perfect escape from the daily grind. Lightkeepers is located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Breakfast is served daily from 7 AM – 11:30 AM. Dinner is served Sunday – Thursday from 5 PM – 10 PM, Bar open until Midnight; Fridays and Saturday 5 PM – 11 PM, Bar open until 1 AM. Telephone: (305) 365-4156; www.lightkeepersmiami.com.

Macchialina

Miami’s stylish and beloved brick-walled trattoria, will be hosting an O.P.P. (Oysters, Pizza and Prosecco) summer series every Sunday. For a limited time, savor Chef Mike Pirolo’s Sicilian pies for a little taste of Italy right here in South Florida. Handmade by Pirolo and Chef de Cuisine Craig Giunta, Macchialina’s Sicilian Pies are uniquely prepared with Cinque Stagioni flour imported from Parma, Italy. The dough is made using 85% hydration and 72 hour fermentation. The high hydration and slow rise allows the chefs to craft the perfect pizza with light, airy dough and a thin, crispy, glass-like crust on the bottom. Priced at $22 each, only a limited number of pies will be available each week, from traditional to 18-month-aged Prosciutto di Parma; sausage and peppers; and parmigiano and arugula. In addition to Macchialina’s pizza specials and robust a la carte dinner menu, guests can enjoy half dozen oysters for $18 or a half dozen dressed oysters for $22 (selections will change weekly). To accompany the perfect Sunday meal, sip on a selection of bubbles for just $8 per glass. Macchialina is located at 820 Alton Road on Miami Beach. Reservations can be placed by calling 305-534-2124 or emailing info@macchialina.com. Website: www.macchialina.com

Mignonette Uptown

Opened just five months ago, Mignonette Uptown is that “something new” and is quickly becoming a gourmet neighborhood haunt in North Miami Beach. Now, with summer upon us, Chef/Owner Danny Serfer is giving his neighbors more than a few reasons to step through Uptown’s classic diner-style front doors. Offerings include a Cruise Ship Special, NEW brunch, Happy Hour and Late Night Happy Hour, and ending on a sweet note with a fresh lineup of decedent desserts.

Quattro

Lincoln Road’s Italian gem, Quattro Gastronomia Italiana, is firing up a classic Roman creation with a flamboyant and delicious spectacle. Starting June 11, 2017, every Sunday diners can enjoy Cacio, Pepe, and Bolliccine (cheese, pepper, and bubbles) — Executive Chef Luciano Sautto will take the show tableside and flambé house-made spaghetti on a giant Parmesan wheel. The dish serves two guests for only $30. Diners can make the meal a festive occasion by adding Prosecco — two glasses with the Cacio, Pepe, and Bolliccine will bring the total to $45; for $60 enjoy the pasta with a whole bottle of bubbly.

Rusty Pelican

Almost six years after re-opening following an extensive $7 million renovation, The Rusty Pelican, Key Biscayne’s iconic waterfront dining destination has undergone another transformation. The restaurant — which is renowned for its breathtaking views of downtown Miami — recently unveiled a new world class wine program, menu, and craft cocktails. To ensure that Rusty Pelican is as well known for its wine selection as it is for its view, internationally renowned Master Sommelier Michael Jordan was tapped to curate a new wine list of over 300 bottles. Chef Jimmy Pastor’s menu is a perfect complement to the restaurant’s idyllic waterside perch, with a wide array of fresh seafood and raw bar selections, along with signature dishes. Head Mixologist Oscar Amaya (formerly of Ariete and Baby Jane) has created a new cocktails list. In a space that offers one of Miami’s best sunset Happy Hour settings — seemly tailor-made for sipping cocktails while enjoying the view.

The Dutch

Back by popular demand, The Dutch at W South Beach Hotel & Residences will host its annual Bourbon, Beer and ‘Cue July dining series. Featuring a summer filled with the best BBQ Miami’s top chefs have to offer, the weekly event will take place every Wednesday evening in July from 7PM to close in The Dutch’s very own backyard, the Grove.

Each week, Chef de Cuisine Adonay Tafur will team up with a rotating list of guest chefs and mixologists to craft a mouth-watering BBQ feast served family-style, featuring seasonal pies and summer sweet treats by pastry chef Josh Gripper. The series will kick off on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 and confirmed Chefs for the month-long series include Paula DaSilva of Artisan Beach House; Jeremy Ford of Grove Bay Hospitality; and Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin in New Orleans.

Tickets to the weekly BBQ series are $40 per person, including tax and gratuity; excluding beverages. In addition to refreshing bourbon libations, The Dutch will also partner with local breweries to highlight several limited small batch brews perfect for the summer BBQ season.

Broward County

Burlock Coast

Stay cool this summer at Burlock Coast with new daily happy hour specials. Available now through Labor Day, guests can kick back and sip on fresh concoctions and bites by Chef de Cuisine Gavin Pera and the restaurants infamous bar crew. The newest addition, Ladies Night, is every Thursday from 6PM – 9PM with a $5 snack menu for everyone and live beats from DJ Carsonicboom. Ladies receive complimentary champagne.

Meat Market Palm Beach

Palm Beach’s sizzling contemporary steakhouse is giving diners something to rave about. Meat Market is launching Signature Steak Sunday where guests can enjoy Executive Chef/Co-Owner Sean Brasel’s Signature Steaks, offered at half price every Sunday now through the end of summer.

Options include the 16 ounce Chicago Prime New York – full or half; 12 ounce Filet Mignon – full or half; 16 ounce Prime Ribeye; 16 ounce Prime Picanha – full or half; and Meat Market Creative Steak of the Day. Diners can opt to dress their steak selections with a variety of accompaniments offered at an additional cost. Succulent additions include 6 ounce lobster tail; seared foie gras Rossini; roasted prime bone marrow; Oscar-style with blue crab and béarnaise; and black truffle butter. Signature Steak Sunday will be offered to guests in the dining room as well as to those at the bar and lounge. Meat Market, located at 191 Bradley Place in Palm Beach, serves dinner nightly. For reservations, please call (561) 354-9800. For more information, visit www.meatmarket.net.

Oceans 234

Oceans 234, Deerfield Beach’s premiere oceanfront restaurant is serving up some hot new summer items to beat the heat. Appetizers on offer will be Salmon Tartare ($14) diced salmon drizzled in light oil, lemon zest, dill and caper topped with masago served alongside sweet, red onion cream fraiche and toast points and Blue Crab Claws ($21) sautéed in butter, garlic, crushed red pepper and herbs served with toasted ciabatta bread. Main dishes include Everything Tuna ($29) everything spiced tuna grilled served over gingered jasmine rice, sautéed spinach and a roasted red pepper sauce; Herb Roasted Chicken Breast ($24) 10oz free range chicken breast served over grilled rainbow cauliflower steaks with zesty tomato salsa; The 234 Mixed Grill ($39) 2 colossal shrimp, 3 seared jumbo scallops, 4 ounces of grilled fresh catch served with cauliflower rice, grilled asparagus, tropical fruit relish and citrus beurre blanc; and Cajun’d Ribeye ($33) 14oz Cajun seasoned ribeye, grilled thick-sliced red onion, potato croquette, roasted garlic and Worcestershire reduction. Oceans 234 is located at 234 North Ocean Drive in Deerfield Beach and is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30AM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 11:30AM to 2AM; and Sundays from 10AM to 10PM. For reservations, please call (954) 428-2539 or visit www.oceans234.com

Events

Beaker & Gray : Monthly/June 28

Beaker & Gray will continue their monthly Instant Karma promotion with upcoming beneficiaries, Best Buddies (June) and the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum (July). The Instant Karma promotion takes place the 4th week of every month during Happy Hour Monday through Thursday from 4PM-7PM.

954 in the 305 Event (June 28th) – Chef/Owner Brian Nasajon will collaborate with Chef Gavin Pera of Burlock Coast at The Ritz Ft. Lauderdale for a hip dinner poking light fun at the 305 and 954. Details forthcoming.

Miami Spice: Preview events June & July; Program begins August – September

In its 16th year the Miami Spice Restaurant Program is rolling out a new really exciting addition! Chefs have an opportunity to showcase their creativity when it comes to Miami’s favorite meal, Brunch. It will be priced at $23 for a 3-course menu (same as lunch).

Also returning, is the Miami Spice Mash-Up Series where the hottest chefs in town collaborate for a one-night-only dinner party providing guests with an exclusive sneak peek of their upcoming Miami Spice menus. The first up is a collaboration between Artisan Beach House, Lightkeepers, and TATEL – all located inside Ritz-Carlton properties throughout Miami-Dade county.

The Table at River Yacht Club : Begins June 15

This communal-style, Thursday night dinner party is the perfect place to gather with friends for anything from birthdays, to work-related events, to date-nights. Guests enjoy a three-course meal curated by executive chef Jun Lee, which changes weekly, plus a glass of Moet Chandon for $39/person ++.

Seating and availability are limited and reservations are recommended by calling (305) 200-5716.