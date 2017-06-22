Summit to address marine debris and water pollutants in Biscayne Bay, June 28 at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

From afar, the breathtaking waters of Biscayne Bay appear so inviting, tranquil, and healthy. Seemingly taking care of itself, just below the surface of Miami-Dade’s most outstanding natural resource, there is a storm rising.

Due to the tremendous population growth of the cities straddling its shores, Biscayne Bay is being impacted by a staggering amount of marine & estuarine debris, as well as sewer, storm water pollutants, fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides.

Government agencies, community organizations, universities and thousands of community volunteers have, for years, organized cleanups of the Bay’s shoreline to remove marine debris and litter from the Bay’s delicate ecosystem. However, these efforts are not enough.

Now, in an effort to establish collaboration amongst diverse stakeholders, a group of more than 30 Florida-based environmental NGOs, government entities, universities, and others are coming together to coordinate a summit to address these growing concerns.

During the 2017 Biscayne Bay Marine Health Inaugural Summit (BBMHS), June 28 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.), participants will create and launch a 10-year action plan for reducing pollutants in Biscayne Bay as well as in Miami-Dade’s canals and rivers. The Summit takes place at the Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, School of Hospitality, Room HM, 3000 NE 151 Street, North Miami, FL 33181. (Registration information below.)

The Summit’s primary goal is to share ideas, expertise, and resources among Summit participants in order to design creative solutions through:

Prevention and education; Engineering and design improvements; Enhanced research; Enforcement of existing laws or creation of new ones; Waste/recycling removal processes, including community cleanups; and Maintenance.

The Summit aims to include all Miami-Dade County municipalities surrounding Biscayne Bay, including inland communities along canals and Miami River. Most of Biscayne Bay is designated as a State Aquatic Preserve or is part of Biscayne National Park, and is intended to be preserved for future generations as a public, shared natural resource.

Confirmed key speakers include:

Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner-District 8

Jim Murley, Miami-Dade County Chief Resiliency Officer

Evelyn E. Geiser, Ph.D., FIU Executive Director-School of Environment, Arts & Society

Charles Grisafi, Florida and Caribbean Regional Coordinator-NOAA Marine Debris Program

This Summit is a full-day “sustainable” event, catered to an expected 200 attendees. In addition, a Summit Vendor’s Exhibit is being is being offered.

Summit Steering Committee members include Luiz Rodrigues, Eco-Logical Solutions, Founder; Steve Sauls, FIU VP for Governmental Relations (retired); Irela Bagué – Bagué Group; Albert Gomez – South Florida Resilience System/Miami Sea Level Rise Committee, Coordinator; and Dave Doebler – Director VolunteerCleanup.org.

EVENT DETAILS:

The full-day Summit, which will include presentations, workshops, a potential small trade show and Bay tour, is geared towards NGOs, government staff, elected officials, educational institutions, national parks, as well as the fishing, boating, retail, hospitality, real estate, engineering, and waste/recycling industries, among others.

Through a series of carefully selected speakers, Summit attendees will learn about the present status of the health of the Bay, main sources of marine & estuarine debris as well as that of different point source & non-point source water pollutants, such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, storm drain runoff, sewer, amongst others; explore strategies that may proactively reduce the impact of the above pollutants; initiate visualization strategies towards the design of the Action Plan to protect and preserve the Bay.

